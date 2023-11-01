Tradition continues at Alby Callaghan Shield golf day

By Short Putt
Last weekend brought sunshine and friendly flies to the Forbes golfers as they participated in events of differing formats. On both days there were family connections in the winner's circle, some of which carried on family traditions.
The event on Saturday was the Annual 'Alby Callaghan Shield', a 4-Person Ambrose Medley. There were 68 players in the field covering men, ladies and mixed teams.
The winning team comprised Todd Callaghan, Peter Dawson, Stuart French and Kim Herbert, who posted a nett 56 1/4 off the back of a scintillating 59 Scratch. Todd's inclusion continued the tradition of a family member being a winner of the event.
This team started with a par, then strung seven birdies together to turn on 29 scratch. Their back-9 also started with a par and included six birdies, with a couple of pars interspersed among the holes. It was undoubtedly their putting that won them the day as neither of them appeared on the NTP list. And it was Todd's driving down the fairway that kept them firing at the pins.
The runners-up team included Laurie O'Connor, Phil Duke, Verna Lane and Tony Cogswell. They managed to finish with a nett 57 5/8, having scored a 65 Scratch. They had two birdies on the front-9 and three on the back-9, but also managed an eagle on the 15th to help their score. Verna used her ladies tee advantage very well, giving the boys a head start to guarantee pars on those holes. But their handicap was not enough to bridge the gap to the winners.
The ball sweep went to 58 7/8, going to: 58 - A McMillan, J Bernardi, C Dwyer, J Coulthurst; 58 3/8 - P Pymont, R Smith, A Alley, L Alley, G Webb, B Doyle, J Betland, D McAuliffe; 58 7/8 - J Dobell, M Inder, J Cutler, G Hooper.
The visitors included Digit McAuliffe (Nelson Bay) and Lee Grierson (Wollongong). Both were here to catch up with family and friends. Digit was among a group of old friends, among which there was much banter. This affected Brian Doyle's concentration such that he could only get his last drive on the 17th.
Lee played alongside Caleb Hanrahan and Head Pro Will. Their firepower was high calibre, leaving Ash Hogan to catch his last drive on the 17th. This group matched the eventual winners on the front-9, which included an eagle on the 6th, but they had two fewer birdies on the back-9. Their handicap of 'less than 1' made it very difficult to get close to the front of the field.
The NTP's went to: 9th Men - Barry Parker, Ladies - Brianna Duncan; 18th Men - John Betland, Ladies - Nil. Barry's group and John Betland's group managed to convert for a '2', but Brianna's group missed out. Anthony Alley was on the card for each of the holes but got knocked off eventually.
In this format you expect a bevy of 2's, and so there were. A total of 18 were scored, with the 1st hole being miserly with only two of them. John Betland's group managed three but missed the 'Quaddie' on the 9th hole.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by Hamish Steele-Park, who steered his ball to 2.02 metres proximity. This was pleasing as he was playing in a group of three, which lessened their chances for scoring well. They weren't early starters but this shot certainly scared the remainder of the field away.
Some groups could only manage three players, while one group had only two players. This makes the scoring tougher, unless of course they are all on fire. The group of Duff/Steele-Park/Morgan acquitted themselves well, finishing 3-under and just missed out on a ball. The lone pair (Slack-Smith/Bernardi) would have been pleased with their individual play on any other day, but in this format they earned the tag of 'tail-end charlies'.
The first hole on this course always produces highlights. On the day it yielded the least 2's. Lachlan Alley was hopeful of a '2' after his tee shot. His ball flew well and high, brushing the flag as it came down. But it was not enough to grab the ball and drop it into the hole, instead of which it trundled over the back.
Stevie G did his usual thing - flying the ball through the branches of the trees, finding the 90% air, and finishing in the middle of the fairway just short of the hole. But no chip-in '2' eventuated.
Paul Kay struggled to control his brand new driver, but his team mates struggled to convert any putts for birdies. Another group had 15 birdie putts but only converted two of them. In this format birdies are a must! And then eagles help. In addition to those mentioned above, Jacob Bernardi's group managed one on the 6th, while Jack Dobell's group managed one on the 15th.
On Sunday the Mixed Foursomes Championships, sponsored by Blue Sky, were played. The field comprised 11 teams, contesting the event over 27-holes. Interestingly more than half the field did not improve their front-9 score on the second time around.
Family connections were again in the winner's circle. This time it was the homely pairing of John Betland and Nicole Death who took out the Scratch Winner prize with their score of 123. Runners-Up were the family pairing of Niel and Brianna Duncan on 126.
The Handicap winners were Matt Walton and Robin Lyell who finished with 101.5 nett. They combined well, especially when chipping and putting. Runners-up were Stephen and Ev Uphill on 103.5. They played steadily, and did improve on the last 9-holes. But unfortunately a 4-putt double-bogey on the last, the 9th cost them the winner's prize.
In this format it is not usual to apologise to your partner for a bad shot. But sometimes something needs to be said. Tony Cogswell had assured his partner Heather Davidson that she would be okay to walk forward while he hit his tee shot off the 7th. Unfortunately his ball struck a tree, and rebounded almost to the men's 7th tee. This required Heather to walk all the way back and play the next shot.
Here is the News:
The tee time sheet for the Forbes Nissan Classic is filling fast so if you intend to play then get in quickly. There are already a number of larger groups from clubs on the coast entered. With good weather, and the course in good condition, this should be another spectacular event.
On the weekend of Nov 11, 12 a team from Lachlan Valley will participate in the NSW Country Championships. Many of our best players will feature in the team. We all wish them well and hope they can manage to be among the trophy winners.
The Junior Clinic started last week with Head Pro Will impressed by the enthusiasm of the keen participants. Contact Will at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) if you have a child who is interested.
A reminder to all members of the 2023 AGM to be held on Wed 15 November. The venue is upstairs in the Golfie.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Nov 4 is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Jelbart's Tyrepower, while Sunday has the Stableford Medley in 9-hole format.
On Sat 11 Nov there is a Stroke event, but also the 'Medal of Medallists' will be played in conjunction. A list of contenders will be posted in the Pro Shop after the November Medal is decided.
Cold and blustery conditions greeted the 31 veteran golfers who took part in last week's twin-towns competition at Parkes where Forbes' John Milton was a comfortable winner of the 18-hole event.
John scored a solid 39 points to win the day from Parkes' Dale Stait who carded 37 point followed by the consistent Joe Davies from Parkes and Forbes' Andrew Grierson who shot even par rounds to handicap for 36 points.
The twin-towns shield was a nail-biter with Parkes getting the decision 206 points to Forbes' 205.
Parkes also dominated the nearest-to-pins with Rob Staples and Joe Davies winning the A and B grades respectively on the first hole and Nym Dziuba the A grade winner on the 11th hole.
The ball sweep went to 33 points with the winners as follows: 35 points - Rob Staples and John Pearce (P) and Kim Herbert (F); 34 - Rob Lea (P) and Ted Morgan (F); 33 - Michael Lynch, John Dwyer, Nym Dziuba and Tom Delmenico (all P).
Vets golf on Thursday will be here in Forbes, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Like the weather scores are heating up as summer starts to hit along with mid-week handicaps records are likely to be testing in coming weeks.
Last Tuesday was a classic example. Two of the more consistent in Peter Barnes and Ken Sanderson had 'chief' Geoff Drane working the count-back as both scored 31 points. President Pete got the nod.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am for a hit over 12 holes, sure way to beat the heat. Remember - 1) make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks, 2) slow play ... get it!
Both the Parkes Golf Club and veteran members would like to pass on their condolences to the family of popular long-time member Garry Phillips who passed away last week.
A celebration of Garry's life will be held at a graveside service at the Parkes lawn cemetery on Friday, November 3, at 10am.
The Forbes Ladies Committee meeting was held last Wednesday with the main business to elect the positions to steer Ladies Golf for 2024. Sally Perry and Sarah Black have taken on new rolls as President and Ladies Captain. Robin Lyell held the secretarial roll that she's held now for a number of years.
Judy Hodge was elected as the treasurer and new to the committee is Jenny Hubbard who
Has taken on the Publicity roll.
Thank you to the ladies who took on the Vice positions to lend a hand when needed.
The new committee is off and running organising This years Christmas and Presentation luncheon to be held this year on Sunday December 3rd upstairs at the Golfie, please save the date.
Up and coming golf this week kicks off with our Silvers team heading to Cowra Friday 3rd,
Saturday is a Stableford match Sponsored by J Scott and M Tooth in 2 Divisions.
Good Golfing Everyone
The Birdie
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.