$50 million for central west rebuild: funds to raise, retrofit homes for flood resilience

The NSW Government has committed $50 million for Central West communities impacted by last year's devastating floods.
Households will be able to use the funding for house raising and retrofits, allowing the incorporation of designs and materials that can withstand future flooding events.
Over the coming months, the NSW Reconstruction Authority will work closely with local community leaders to prioritise the additional funding and determine potential future funding which may be required.
When Planning Minister Paul Scully and Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib visited the Central West in August they identified more work was needed.
The cash injection will be an initial down payment towards measures including:
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully acknowledged there were still details to be worked through with the community.
"We appreciate that what people want most is to get back into their homes and on with their lives and we are committed to helping them do just that," he said.
"This is not about a simple fix, it's a concerted effort making sure that communities in the Central West can build back stronger.
"This is a significant step forward in making sure communities are better prepared for future floods and will allow community leaders to shape how recovery proceeds in the Central West."
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said ministers were impressed with the work undertaken by communities in rebuilding when they visited earlier this year.
"This funding package will support the social and economic recovery of this important region devastated by floods," he said.
The announcement adds to the more than $42 million in grants and subsidies paid by the Commonwealth and NSW Government to individuals, households, small businesses and primary producers across the Central West impacted by last year's floods.
Other work undertaken to support local communities includes:
The funding comes from the new $150 million Community Restoration Flood Fund announced by the NSW Government in the September budget to support disaster impacted communities in the Northern Rivers and Central West.
Member for Orange Philip Donato said the funding was a welcome start to the wide range of recovery and reconstruction work that still needs to be done across the region.
"Everyone who experienced the 2022 floods and is still dealing with the after-effects day in and day out understands we have a long road ahead of us and additional support will be required," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.