$50 million for central west rebuild: funds to raise, retrofit homes for flood resilience

Updated October 31 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 11:28am
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib addressing media with MP Phil Donato, Eugowra resident Grace Katon and Minister Paul Scully in Eugowra earlier this year. File picture
The NSW Government has committed $50 million for Central West communities impacted by last year's devastating floods.

Local News

