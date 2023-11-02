While it may seem a little early to be talking Christmas cards but time is needed to find the perfect design and have it printed for the festive season.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has launched his 10th annual Christmas Card Design competition and is encouraging kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 students to enter.
The theme for this year's competition is "Christmas in My Backyard".
"Christmas is always a busy time for everyone, but it is important to remember the reason for the season and to try to look at what this time of the year looks like through the eyes of a child," Mr McCormack said.
"I encourage school students in the Riverina and Central West to create a scene depicting a quintessential country Christmas in a rural backyard.
"A regional Australian Christmas is unique - it can involve a casual barbecue in the back yard, a camping trip to one of our many beautiful waterways or fully embracing the traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings."
The design judged as the winner will feature on the front of Mr McCormack's 2023 Christmas card. Second and third place will appear on the back of the card.
A design featuring a cool Christmas koala cruising on the water by Estella Public School Year 2 student Lyra Tenison (8) was Mr McCormack's ninth annual Christmas drawing competition winner in 2022.
"The three winning entries will receive book prizes and every student who submits a design will receive a keepsake participation certificate," Mr McCormack said.
"More than 1300 entries were received in last year's competition, with last year's winning design being a Christmas koala enjoying a day on the water.
"The Christmas cards will be sent to community members and prominent political figures."
Mr McCormack has sent letters and entry forms to primary schools across the Riverina electorate, inviting students to enter the competition.
This year's competition closes on Friday, November 10 and is open to Kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 2 students in the Riverina electorate. Completed entry forms can be sent via email, michael.mccormack.mp@aph.gov.au, or can be delivered to Mr McCormack's Parkes office.
