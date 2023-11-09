Memories shared at Forbes High School's 50 year reunion

Former classmates reconnected with plenty of memories to share at a 50-year reunion of Forbes High School.
Members of the class of 1973 met up at their old stomping ground on Saturday, to have their lunch and then see all that has and hasn't changed thanks to a tour from Anita Morrison.
Plenty of old photographs and even school uniform were on display when the classmates got together for dinner at Club Forbes that evening - the auditorium decorated in the school colours of blue and yellow.
Julie Madison, one of the organisers, was really happy with how it all came together.
Former classmates from the Fourth Form of 1971 and the Sixth Form of 1973, both who have stayed local and those who have moved away were among those who met up for the occasion.
They chatted the night away, sharing stories of school and catching up on the decades since.
