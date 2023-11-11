Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Taste on Templar a sparkling success for local causes

November 11 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Great food and music with friends in our beautiful CBD: the scene was certainly set for a terrific Taste on Templar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.