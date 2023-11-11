Taste on Templar a sparkling success for local causes

Great food and music with friends in our beautiful CBD: the scene was certainly set for a terrific Taste on Templar.
Marg Duggan from the organising committee of Forbes Business Chamber described the fundraiser as really successful, with about 230 people seated in Templar Street for dinner.
Storms through the afternoon presented a challenge for the set-up team, but this event was cancelled due to flooding in 2022 so they were grateful the evening cleared and things were relatively dry by the time guests were to arrive.
Forbes Shire Council's support was very much appreciated, Cr Duggan added.
Taste on Templar is a fundraiser for local causes and this year donations are to be made to Forbes CanAssist and the Forbes women's refuge, Cr Duggan said.
That's only thanks to the huge amount of volunteer work by members of the business community to put it on, she added.
Organisers hope more of the people who enjoyed this year's function will be inspired to help out practically in future.
"We're really hoping that we will get some more younger people involved with this event for it to have succession," Cr Duggan said.
Anyone interested in joining the subcommittee can reach out to Marg (at Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie) or any member of the Forbes Business Chamber for more information.
