National spotlight on locals after Lachlan physical culture's zone success

Forbes Physie has been thrust into the nation's spotlight following the club's "best ever" result by individual and team dancers at the Central West's Zone Physical Culture competition.
The Forbes/Condobolin club saw 66 dancers take the floor during the two-day competition in Parkes late last month, with more than 30 securing a place at the national competition.
Teacher and Head Associate for the Lachlan Valley United Physical Culture Club Louise Donnelly praised all the competitors on their efforts, which led to the club's best zone competition results in 47 years.
Ms Donnelly said she went into the weekend hoping to see the club's competitors take out at least 15 places across the weekend, but was blown away to have achieved this result in the first day.
Further success followed on the second day with 10 competitors securing a top-five place in their age group and their spot at Nationals.
Overall the club boasted 25 individual places across all age groups from 5-6 years to Open Ladies, five team places, five zone champions, three first-place teams and 13 zone finalists.
The Forbes/Condobolin dancers were amongst 300from Parkes, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo City, Orana, Cudgegong Valley, Orange-Bathurst and Pinnacle.
"To say I am proud, just doesn't describe how I am feeling," Ms Donnelly said.
"I'm super tired, a bit emotional, my heart is full and I'm surrounded by the most amazing club and family."
During the Champion Girl category, individual dancers are judged on their personal skill and finesse while performing routines as per the syllabus developed by BJP Physie, which combines jazz, ballet and hip-hop with a focus on muscle strength and tone, good posture and increasing flexibility, balance and co-ordination.
Ms Donnelly praised "all our members and their awesome families who have rallied all weekend to support us all, and listen to the same songs over and over and over ...
"I feel so privileged that you choose me and my beautiful associates."
Ms Donnelly paid tribute to Physical Culture and its role in "empowering girls and women to be resilient, strong, confident, loving and accepting.
"Together we can make a difference," she said.
Individual placegetters and women's teams are now preparing for the national competition at Sydney Olympic Park on November 25.
Forbes/Condobolin results from the Central West Zone Physical Culture Competition are:
5 years
6 years
7 years
8 years
Beginner/Novice Ladies
Intermediate Ladies
Open Ladies
10 years
9 years
11-12 teams
9-10 years teams
11 years
12 years
13 years and 14 years combined
