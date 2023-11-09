Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

National spotlight on locals after Lachlan physical culture's zone success

November 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Donnelly congratulates Lachlan's Aleigha Hornery, Molly Betland and Charlotte Miller who took out second, Zone Champion and third places at Zone. Picture supplied
Louise Donnelly congratulates Lachlan's Aleigha Hornery, Molly Betland and Charlotte Miller who took out second, Zone Champion and third places at Zone. Picture supplied

Forbes Physie has been thrust into the nation's spotlight following the club's "best ever" result by individual and team dancers at the Central West's Zone Physical Culture competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.