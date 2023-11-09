Forbes Little Athletics' outstanding results at zone championships

Forbes Little Athletics has brought home a swag of medals from the Region 3 Western Plains Zone Championships in Orange on November 4 and 5.
A total 35 Forbes Little Athletics kids entered with 388 total entries from as far afield as Cobar, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Mudgee, Orange, Parkes and Wellington.
The club's most senior team member Peta Allen, U17 Girls, led the way throwing 23.21m in Discus for a third at the start of Day 1 of competition.
Mac Parry in U7's stepped out onto the track for the 500m race and got a brilliant third, with Alani Brunt U12's girls in the 1500m coming away with a third.
Charlie Walder put in a fast finishing race to come away with second in the U13's boys 1500m.
Then it was the younger ones' turn with Molly De Mamiel U8's 60m girls hurdles and flying down the track for second, Mathew Brunt U9's 60m Hurdles coming away with third.
Three Forbes girls lined up for the U10's girls 60m hurdles: Charlie De Mamiel, Zola King and Jakaylia Ware and what a cracking race that was with Charlie first, Zola fourth and Jakaylia sixth.
In the U7's girls 100m Claire Buckenhofer continued the winning run with first and Ava Dunn claimed third in the U8's 100m.
Stormy weather disrupted the schedule but Forbes' success continued on the revised program, with Holly Buckenhofer placing second in the U9s girls' 100m with Madison West in ninth.
A thrilling day was to unfold for the Forbes Little Athletics Centre on Day 2 - culminating in a gold medal for the junior boys' relay team.
Special mentions must go to Remi King, who won four gold medals in the 100m, discus, 70m and 200m.
Anderson McMahon also brought home a swag of gold with first in his 100m 1st, long jump, 200m and high jump.
Full results follow.
Under 17's
Under 14's
Under 13's
Under 12's
Under 11's
Under 10's
Under 9's
Under 8's
Under 7's
Under 6's
Junior girls relay team third place: Sadie Dooley, Freya Dumbrell, Jinxi Piggott and Holly Buckenhofer.
Junior Boys relay team first place: Jamaraki Ware, Andy McMahon, Zac Dunn, Mathew Brunt.
- FORBES LITTLE ATHLETICS
