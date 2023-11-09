Forbes Advocate
Forbes Little Athletics' outstanding results at zone championships

November 10 2023 - 7:00am
Forbes Little Athletics has brought home a swag of medals from the Region 3 Western Plains Zone Championships in Orange on November 4 and 5.

