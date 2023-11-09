Forbes Advocate
Look who Landcare's bringing to Parkes, Forbes in 2024

By Marg Applebee
November 9 2023 - 11:40am
Celebrity chef Ed Halmagyi will be Central West Lachlan Landcare's special guest here in 2024. Picture supplied
Finally, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming Celebrity Chef Ed Halmagyi (Fast Ed) to Parkes and Forbes in March 2024.

