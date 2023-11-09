Look who Landcare's bringing to Parkes, Forbes in 2024

Finally, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming Celebrity Chef Ed Halmagyi (Fast Ed) to Parkes and Forbes in March 2024.
Ed will be our guest at four events, including Eco Day for Year 5 students from the Parkes Shire, Forbes Shire and Eugowra, Homegrown Parkes on 16 March, a special ticketed dinner event on Saturday evening and Forbes Riverside Garden Open Day on 17 March.
'Fast Ed' Halmagyi is one of Australia's best-loved TV chefs and food authors, entertaining and informing Australians with achievable, time-conscious, family-friendly cooking. For nearly 20 years Ed has appeared on and hosted a variety of television and radio programs, and is published weekly in newspapers, magazines and books.
Best-known as the cooking presenter on Network 7's Logie-winning Better Homes and Gardens, he transforms elegant restaurant cuisine into recipes that anyone can prepare at home. Ed's motto is simple, 'when you do less, the ingredients can do more!' Remember, it's all about great food, made easy.
If you aren't already watching Better Homes and Gardens on a Friday evening, now you have even more reasons to be watching!
We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to the area and know that everyone will make him feel very welcome. We look forward to being able to share Ed's approach to cooking fresh, fabulous meals without a lot of fuss and encouraging more people to be growing their own and using fresh food to produce their own meals.
Ed at Eco Day has a bit of a ring to it! This is a closed event for local schools that we run every year. We are thrilled to also be supporting Forbes Riverside Garden Open Day which is shaping up to be a fabulous day!
The Saturday evening event will be a bit more of an opportunity to catch up with Ed in a more intimate setting for dinner. This will be a ticketed event and I look forward to sharing those details soon. A fabulous Christmas present for someone you love!
Please don't forget that our Homegrown Parkes survey is still open. If you attended the event, we would love your feedback. The link for feedback can be found on our facebook page or on our Central West Lachlan Landcare website under Homegrown Parkes. Stallholders and food vendors have received an additional link for feedback.
More information www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org
