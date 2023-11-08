Feds commit to flood recovery and resilience package for Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes

More funding has been committed to help the Central West rebuild from the 2022 flooding, and build back better.
The Federal Government has agreed to match funding announced last week by the NSW Government to deliver the Central West Recovery and Resilience Package, bringing the total joint funding for the program to $60 million.
This package includes support for the repair and replacement of critical community assets, improving the resilience of public infrastructure and legal aid assistance.
In addition, the Federal Government has provided in principle support to match funding to deliver a $40 million resilient housing program for the Central West, with details of the program to be agreed following consultation with the local community.
This brings the total commitment for these programs to $100 million jointly funded by the State and Federal governments.
The Central West Recovery and Resilience Package is comprised of:
These projects will be overseen by a forum of community leaders and representatives from all levels of government.
These programs will prioritise the most impacted local government areas of Cabonne, Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan.
Funding will be provided under the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said funding for communities devastated by natural disasters remains a top priority for the Federal Government.
"The floods experienced by communities across the Central West almost a year ago, were on a scale never seen before," Minister Watt said.
"After the event we supported the community through recovery initiatives, but longer-term it's important that all levels of Government are looking at ways to make communities more resilient to future events.
"This funding provided by the Albanese and Minns Government will help to build stronger, safer communities in the Central West.
"I acknowledge the persistent advocacy of the local Mayors and the Member for Calare, Andrew Gee MP, which has resulted in today's commitment.
"Over coming months, the Albanese Government will work closely with the NSW Government to develop an appropriate approach to supporting the resilience of housing in the Central West."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the commitment from the Commonwealth would provide important additional funding that will help Central West communities build back stronger. Mr Dib also acknowledged the work of the Member for Orange, Phil Donato, in advocating for support for his community.
"The NSW and Commonwealth Governments are committed to helping communities in the Central West recover, rebuild and prepare," Minister Dib said.
"We know how important targeted support is for communities after a natural disaster, and it's clear that more needs to be done to help them adapt and mitigate future extreme weather events.
"Over the coming months, the NSW Reconstruction Authority will engage with the community and work closely with local community leaders to prioritise the additional funding and help design the Central West housing program."
NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the funding demonstrates a joint commitment to the region to help them recover and is about better preparing communities for future natural disasters.
"Recovery doesn't happen overnight - it's a long-term issue that requires evidence-based planning and community leadership," Minister Scully said.
"This funding will go a long way to making sure communities are better placed to mitigate future disasters and recover more quickly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.