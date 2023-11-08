Forbes Advocate
Feds commit to flood recovery and resilience package for Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes

November 9 2023 - 9:46am
November 2022 saw Forbes inundated by floodwaters to levels not seen since 1952. Picture from NSW SES footage
More funding has been committed to help the Central West rebuild from the 2022 flooding, and build back better.

