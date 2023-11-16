Forbes Advocate
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Look for the trees, shop local to win

November 16 2023
Martin Cahill at Cahill's Footwear is one of the participating businesses ready to help shoppers Find it in AMAZING Forbes this Christmas. Look out for the trees in the CBD!
The trees are out and your chance to win big when you support local business this Christmas has begun.

