Look for the trees, shop local to win

The trees are out and your chance to win big when you support local business this Christmas has begun.
Each participating business in the Find It In AMAZING Forbes This Christmas promotion will have a wonderful timber Christmas Tree.
Forbes Business Chamber is so pleased to be able to offer $20,000 in prizes again this festive season.
"It has been a tough year so the Forbes Business Chamber is delighted to have kept the draws to encourage local shopping," president Adrian Acheson said.
You can make your entries electronically or on paper in stores from November 13.
"All you need to do is scan the QR Code in store and fill in the details," Mr Acheson said. "If you don't have a phone each store will have a manual sheet that you can fill in."
There are draws to win $500 every Thursday from November 16 through to December 21.
There'll also be a whopping five chances to win $500 at the AMAZING Forbes Christmas Carnival on December 8.
On December 23, the final draws will take place for: six $500 winners; one $1500 winner; two $2500 winners and one $5000 winner.
Major sponsors are: naming rights Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Business Chamber Inc, WIN and PRIME TV; Gold sponsors: Bernardis and Terry Bros; Silver sponsor: Forbes Phoenix; Bronze sponsorship: Flannery's Pharmacy, Gunns Menswear and Embroidery, MD Steel and Walkers AgNVet.
Participating businesses have once again offered tremendous support for the Find It In AMAZING Forbes This Christmas: Acheson's Mitre 10, AgriWest, Allure On Main, Bernardis, Blue Sky Outdoors, Blush Organic Beauty, Bowns Sports Power, Cahills Footwear Forbes, Chapter Two Boutique, C&D Floorcovering, Euphoria Road, Flannery's Pharmacy, Forbes Automotive Services and ARB, Forbes Business Chamber Inc., Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Small Engines, Graces Hair Studio, Gunns Menswear and Embroidery, HozPots Garden Centre, Isabel's Café, Jessica's Beauty, Life Pharmacy, Little Extras Lifestyle, Loomzys FishNFix, News On Rankin, MD Steel, Phillip Wells Optometrist, Robbs Jewellers, Steel Technology, Terry Bros Carpet Court, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One, Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie and WA Knights Cranes, Walkers AgNVet.
Supporting businesses are MCC Chudleigh and Dobell, Forbes Livestock, Michael Robinson and Real Estate, Central West Diesel, Miller Whitty Lennon and McMillian Industries.
