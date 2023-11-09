Forbes Advocate
Music, sport and fun at Boys to the Bush's first community engagement day

November 10 2023 - 8:56am
Almost 500 students from seven regional schools have joined the fun at the first Forbes Boys to the Bush community engagement day.

