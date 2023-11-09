Music, sport and fun at Boys to the Bush's first community engagement day

Almost 500 students from seven regional schools have joined the fun at the first Forbes Boys to the Bush community engagement day.
Primary and high school kids participated in cultural, sporting and recreational activities, made possible thanks to major sponsorship from AGnVET.
The focus on the day - through all the fun - was the Boys to the Bush core values of Community, Respect, Engagement.
The students enjoyed dancing with DJ Stevie Bowen, tug 'o' war and boxing for fitness with Parkes PCYC, egg and spoon and agility racing with the ladies from the Forbes Shire Council Events and Youth Team, Cricket NSW, Rugby League with the South West NSW crew, Aboriginal dancing with Wombin Cultural Dancing, and wellness activities to name a few.
Students came from Forbes High School, Forbes North Public School, St Laurence's Parish School, Eugowra Public School, Bedgerabong Public School and Condobolin Public School.
A local band of Rabo Bank staff kindly volunteered to be the barbecue masters cooking more than 900 sausages to feed the hundreds of hungry kids their lunch kindly donated by Woolworths Forbes and Forbes Shire Council.
Boys to the Bush community partnership coordinator Cassandra Tyack extended their thanks to the organisation's amazing staff and the Forbes community for their support in making the day such a success.
