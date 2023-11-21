Forbes Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
First step toward 745 new house blocks in Forbes as council gives go-ahead to land rezoning

November 22 2023 - 4:00am
The site in north Forbes and (right) the planned lots with minimum 250 square metres in grey, minimum 400 square metres in pink and 550 in green. Pictures Forbes Shire Council
The first step toward opening up a potential 745 residential blocks in north Forbes has been taken with Forbes Shire Council giving its approval to rezoning a parcel of land.

