Sunday, 19 November 2023
Forbes Horticultural Society and Garden Club celebrates 70 years

Updated November 19 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 5:57pm
Forbes Garden Club celebrated its 70th Birthday on Saturday 11th November with a luncheon at the beautiful Historical Town Hall. The tables were suitably decorated with gum and eucalyptus sourced from the farm where previously they had been grown by our Garden Club member John Browne.

