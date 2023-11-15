Ranch riders hone their skills at weekend workshop

Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning held a double clinic to provided an opportunity for local riders to develop and hone their horsemanship and cattle skills in October.
The participants started by reconnecting with their horses and developing those important bonds between rider and horse.
From this ground exercises were completed to achieve softness and flexibility from the ground, which then was in preparation for interaction with cattle, after this the group engaged with mechanical cow to fine tune the connection between horse and cow.
This then led into wet work which was riders working with cattle under the guidance from Dan Steers from Double Dan Horsemanship.
The participants enjoyed the three days, taking away lots of skills, ideas and friendships.
Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning will be looking in future to hold other clinics based upon the success of this event and feedback from participants.
