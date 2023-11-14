Saturday is McHappy Day: here's how you can support Ronald McDonald House Charities

Macca's is calling on locals in Central West to support McHappy Day this Saturday, 18 November, by heading into their local restaurant to purchase a Big Mac, Silly Socks, Helping Hands, or Macca's Makers.
Every year, the local Central West community joins forces to support McHappy Day, the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which helps seriously ill and injured children, and their families stay together while receiving medical care in a nearby hospital.
This year, McHappy Day is set to be bigger than ever before and Macca's is inviting locals to head into their local Central West restaurant to show their support for RMHC, with restaurants planning a range of exciting activities to help raise much-needed funds.
Jennifer McLeod, Licensee for McDonald's, Forbes and Parkes said called on locals to mark Saturday in their diary and top up their order with a pair of Silly Socks, Helping Hands or Maccas Makers.
"Every year, we love seeing our Central West community coming together to support Ronald McDonald House Charities on McHappy Day to help raise money for seriously ill or injured children," she said.
"The funds raised will make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill or injured children and their families across Australia."
Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia CEO, Barbara Ryan expressed her enthusiasm for this year's fundraiser.
"McHappy Day is an event that captures the spirit of giving and we're incredibly grateful to those who have already shown their support by generously donating to Ronald McDonald House Charities," ms Ryan said.
"For more than three decades, McHappy Day has raised over $61 million to help keep Australian families of seriously ill and injured children together in their time of need.
"We're calling for everyone's support as we lead into McHappy Day on Saturday, to help us to continue to help where and when it's needed most."
There are now 18 Ronald McDonald Houses nationally, with the charity caring for almost 35,000 families every year.
In addition to providing a home away from home, Ronald McDonald House Charities also runs Family Rooms, Family Retreats and a National Learning Program to support families through their child's challenging hospital journey and ongoing recovery.
