Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Saturday is McHappy Day: here's how you can support Ronald McDonald House Charities

November 15 2023 - 6:30am
Buy a Helping Hand or Silly Socks this McHappy Day to support the cause. Picture supplied
Macca's is calling on locals in Central West to support McHappy Day this Saturday, 18 November, by heading into their local restaurant to purchase a Big Mac, Silly Socks, Helping Hands, or Macca's Makers.

