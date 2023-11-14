The pain is raw and real, but Eugowra is still here: reflections one year on

"It's community that has carried Eugowra forward from the first moments of this tragedy and so it continues as we move through the long and exhausting rebuilding and recovery process."
Member for Calare Andrew Gee's words captured the thoughts of many as Eugowra gathered to mark one year from the flood that claimed two lives and caused such widespread devastation.
The service was a time to reflect on the tragic loss of locals Dianne Smith and Les Vugic that day and to stand with their families: they are loved and missed, they will not be forgotten.
The service honoured the selfless actions of emergency service personnel and volunteers, the generosity of neighbours, and the way Eugowra's own stepped up on 14 November 2022 - and have done so every day since.
The inches of rain that fell on the sodden catchment on November 13 saw a force of water unlike any flood the community had experienced cross the landscape and impact the town.
On Tuesday, local Hugh Ellis shared how he and his wife Lyn scrambled up the ladder into their attic as "the floors and windows of our recently renovated home exploded.
"We watched through the manhole in disbelief as our worldly possessions sailed through our house never to be seen again," Hugh said.
"Huge logs smashed their way through the house taking out walls that had only been built a few months before."
The water was gutter height and the couple could only hope it would hold as it shuddered and shook.
The events of that day mean everyone has a long journey ahead, both physically and mentally, Hugh acknowledged.
"The physical rebuild is in progress but perhaps we have a lot further to go mentally. We will be scarred by the events of that day," he said.
"Simple things like the sound of heavy rain on the roof: having been farmers we used to love hearing rain on the roof but now that simple pleasure makes us anxious and nervous."
The Ellises were winched from their roof by helicopter, and by none other than Tim Perry who was raised in Eugowra and on his first day of full time employment with the Rural Fire Service's aviation rescue crew.
They were the first of 24 rescues he carried out that day, and one of numerous helicopter crews that were at work over Eugowra.
So many others were helped to safety by locals, those who stepped up in the moment alongside those who serve in our emergency services.
"We as a community are so proud and grateful of the young men and women in town who stepped up and literally saved so many lives that day," Hugh said.
The scale of the destruction was such that some thought Eugowra couldn't come back, Member for Calare Andrew Gee acknowledged.
"When residents of the central west woke up on Sunday the 13th of November 2022, they had no way of knowing it would be the last day before their lives were split in two: before and after the storm," he said on Tuesday.
"On this sad and solemn day of reflection 12 months on the pain is still very raw and very real."
But as hundreds if not thousands of people rolled into town to begin the clean up, a Golden Eagles rugby league jersey was found and hung up - and more followed.
"The bright bold yellow shirts became like battle flags," Mr Gee said.
"Despite the devastation, Eugowra would not surrender. We are still together, we are not done, and we intend to get through."
Eugowra resident and president of the Progress and Promotion Association Sean Haynes thanked every person and organisation who has worked with the community in the 12 months since the flood.
"Although we are all at different parts of the recovery journey the support received has allowed us to reflect on what took place, the importance of our community, and the ability for us to commence to rebuild our lives, our homes, our businesses and our community," he said.
"It is important to note that Eugowra didn't wait for others to take charge: as a community we took up the challenge and we worked collaboratively with many organisations and individuals who offered their sincerest effort to help us.
"The care, kindness and consideration that community members have received and shown is inspirational and reinforces why the Eugowra community is so special."
Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty reflected that no matter how hard - or how long the road still ahead - the community was unmistakably moving in the right direction.
Recent funding announcements by NSW and Federal governments, he said, have bolstered his confidence that the shire will get to where it needs to be.
"Anyone who had ever visited Eugowra before the floods would know what a special and magical little town it is, but it's not the natural beauty that makes the town so special, it's not the murals and not the buildings, it's the people," Cr Beatty said.
"And those people are still here.
"They're still here, albeit a little wounded, a little scared, they're still here and whilst those people are still here in this community this town will never lose its magic."
