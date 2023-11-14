Selfless action saved lives when disaster hit Eugowra: emergency services reflect 12 months on

As floodwaters devastated the community of Eugowra the Showground became first the evacuation centre, then the hub of recovery services. For some, it became home in the months that followed.
One year on, the showground was where emergency services gathered to honour the service of all those who worked to save lives on November 14, 2022, and to plant four trees to form a living commemoration of all that happened that day.
NSW Police representatives planted the first in recognition of the lives of Dianne Smith and Les Vugec, tragically lost that day.
NSW Rural Fire Service representatives planted a tree that stands in acknowledgement of the heroic actions and efforts of all the community.
NSW Ambulance planted their in recognition of the community's resilience.
NSW State Emergency Service acknowledging the efforts and response of all first responders and emergency services.
NSW SES Senior Chaplain Steve Hall said the service was a time to acknowledge the courageous actions of all first responders and emergency personnel.
They worked tirelessly in treacherous conditions to rescue stranded residents, provide vital medical care, and coordinate relief and recovery efforts, he said.
"Their unwavering dedication in difficult conditions to support the needs of the community during the devastating floods that impacted the community on the 14th of November 2022 will be remembered," Mr Hall said.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said what she saw in Eugowra in the first days after the flood hit was "truly shocking and devastating".
But the heroism and resilience demonstrated by so many individuals that day - and in the aftermath - was awe-inspiring.
"Eugowra residents spontaneously volunteering on the morning of the disaster: locals jumping in trucks with NSW SES and RFS volunteers to provide assistance and young locals teaming up with their mates to rescue people," Commissioner York said.
She paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and bravery of emergency service members.
"The collaborative efforts between different emergency response teams, volunteers, local authorities and the community itself were instrumental in mitigating the impacts of the floods and providing essential support," Commissioner York said.
"We also acknowledge the importance of ongoing support for those still recovering from the aftermath of the floods.
"Additionally we realise the necessity of continued preparedness and resilience building for future potential crises."
NSW SES Chief Superintendent Brigid Rice reflected that emergency service personnel all over the world - paid and volunteer - don their uniforms and serve their communities every day.
"No two ways about it, the work can be dangerous," she said.
"Whether paid or volunteer you choose to put your lives at risk to protect those around you and never was that spirit of selflessness more on display than the 14th of November.
"Today we solemnly reflect on the loss borne by the community of Eugowra, that started a year ago today, but we also acknowledge the courage of our emergency service personnel and our spontaneous volunteers and their achievement in the preservation of so many lives in Eugowra."
