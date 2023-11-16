Looking at Landcare: your post-flood support is still needed

This time last year, residents were still reeling with disbelief after the impacts of flooding.
It was hard to belief that our little neighbouring community of Eugowra was so severely impacted along with the devastation in Parkes Shire. Parts of Forbes were slowly being consumed again.
We have since seen efforts to support those impacted, provide accommodation, facilitate recovery and develop a 'new normal', when many people are still in limbo.
As I drive through Eugowra regularly, it is remarkable to see the recovery on the surface, but as with Parkes and Forbes residences, for many it is just on the surface. There is still so much more to be done a year on.
I often think about mowing my parents lawn within the week after the flooding and how, apart from rubbish collections around the street, you would not have known the devastation that occurred days before on the outskirts of Parkes. Still many are surprised by what occurred, because understandably, the news told us of the losses that others had suffered.
Looking back on my column from last year, there are some points that unbelievably are still relevant in terms of restoration and recovery. Many are still not back in their homes. It is still an ever-present weight for people heading into another Christmas period.
Anyone that was involved in any recovery efforts will have seen the kindness and support from our communities. We need to keep it up. There is still more to be done.
After days and months of cleaning out and throwing out, new realisations of things that were lost, finding new levels of exhaustion and new understandings of ourselves and our communities in response to disaster, we are stronger and more resilient communities. We have a lot to be proud of moving forward.
I hope that we can all be continuing to support those who are impacted and be looking at ways that we can further support, volunteer and be kind to one another.
We can still be doing more. I'd encourage you to be thinking of how we can keep our Christmas lead up spending in town. Shopping smarter and shop locally.
Why not encourage friends to spend the weekend and get out shopping? Many of our local companies are also online. Get amongst it!
