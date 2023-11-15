Tragedy after woman trapped under vehicle in CBD

A woman has died in tragic circumstances in Forbes.
Emergency services were called to Lawler Street about 9am Wednesday, following reports a car had rolled on top of a woman.
She was trapped under a vehicle when police arrived, a statement issued by NSW Police on Wednesday afternoon said.
The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified, however believed to be aged in her 70s.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the circumstances, police said.
