Thursday, 16 November 2023
From the mayor's desk: a week to reflect

Michael Walker from Forbes RSL Sub Branch and Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.
Michael Walker from Forbes RSL Sub Branch and Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

Last week was a week to pause and remember. Forbes marked the anniversary of the armistice of World War I - something history should never forget, with a small ceremony and the minute's silence to remember the sacrifices in the past and of those who are still serving their country.

