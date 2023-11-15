From the mayor's desk: a week to reflect

Last week was a week to pause and remember. Forbes marked the anniversary of the armistice of World War I - something history should never forget, with a small ceremony and the minute's silence to remember the sacrifices in the past and of those who are still serving their country.
We also remember the horrific floods of last year, and the terrifying inland tsunami that hit Eugowra and days later ravaged an already flooded Forbes.
Two lives were lost, hundreds of homes and businesses, livestock and people in both towns are still living with the fallout - so many in pods still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt. To the people of Forbes and Eugowra, our hearts are always with you.
There was a great flurry of activity this week in the Harold Street car park next to the former church as an established palm tree was removed and replanted in the new Goldridge Estate - a new home just like you could have in the beautiful new estate! Council and local contractors worked on removing the tree - which I believe weighed around 9 tonne give or take a tonne.
It is another big couple of weeks politically and locally. I have been in Sydney for the Local Government NSW annual conference (131 motions have been listed for debate covering almost 300 issues - including the housing crisis forum) and on Tuesday Parliamentary Secretary Janelle Saffin visited Forbes and spoke with support agencies to help develop a plan for the distribution of the $100m of flood support funding package.
It was our monthly Council meeting today Thursday 16 November and Reading Down Town Day tomorrow (Friday 17 November) - the power of the written word on minds of all ages, especially in building the blocks of our young ones, should never be underestimated.
This is always such a fun day with so many little people dressed up as their favourite characters, loving the activities and the books!
Forbes celebrates 70 years of Meals on Wheels on 23 November, such a wonderful service for the community - just imagine how many hot and nutritious dinners have been delivered over those seven decades!
The Forbes Domestic and Family Violence Committee will host White Ribbon Day at Forbes' Lions Park on 24 November - march around the lake, listen to guest speakers, sign the pledge, enjoy a free lunch and support services.
Contact our Community team at Council on 6850 2300 to RSVP or for more information
Finally, I extend my congratulations to Singleton Council for winning the AR Bluett Award.
Forbes Shire Council is proud to have been a finalist again in the award for innovation among the 95 rural councils in NSW.
Until next week, God bless!
Phyllis Miller, OAM - Forbes Mayor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.