Flood-affected Forbes locals connect to share information, support one year on

The waiting continues - and it's hard.
A year on from the biggest floods to affect Forbes in 70 years some of those still trying to rebuild their homes decided to get together.
For Ron and Libby Godden, Thursday November 16 marked 12 months to the day since floodwaters entered their home.
They'd evacuated with their caravan as water rose in their street when more than 100mm of rain fell on top of an already flooded catchment. They didn't know they'd be living in it until September this year.
More than 700 properties - homes and businesses - were damaged by the third wave of flooding in November 2022.
Although there was some warning, the floodwaters came higher and faster than in decades. With roads cut in every direction, there was only so much you could do.
One year on, the Goddens were among those affected who got together to acknowledge the heartache, hope and disappointment they've lived with since.
They're hoping to build a support group that will be a completely community based and safe space, Libby says, where people can share their experiences, fears and frustrations with people who are going through the same or at least similar.
It's also proving to be a valuable place to share information about the services and supports that are available to those who have been flood affected.
Nobody who came along to the first gathering has had work completed on their home yet: for the Goddens, the work started mid-year only to come to a standstill as they found the scope of work required was actually much larger than first thought.
Work to replace the walls and floors began, only to reveal that the sub flooring needs work. It has shifted so much that the lean is visible and the windows are breaking.
The Goddens feel incredibly fortunate that their insurance is going to cover the work that's needed, but that doesn't mean it's been an easy few time.
"It's like life's been on hold for 12 months," Libby said.
Most of the flood-affected locals wintered in caravans, but have been able to move into pods since July.
One thing everyone agreed on: the support from Reconstruction NSW has been amazing.
Now they hope that the federal and state funding that has been announced can go to those who need it to reduce the risk of such devastation in the future.
Rebecca Saleh's also has insurance to repair her home, but it also needs sub floor work that isn't covered.
The SES volunteer was flooded twice last November: she lifted everything above the flood height the first time but the water came in too fast and too high after the horror storms of November 13.
She found many of her possessions tangled in fencing a couple of blocks away, others had been lifted onto furniture that tipped and floated in the water anyway.
The group is working toward a monthly get-together, and The Advocate will publish details when they're finalised.
They'll be advertised through the Forbes Community Facebook group.
