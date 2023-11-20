Firefighters respond to Triple 0 call after pillow combusts in car in sun

It appears a pillow has spontaneously combusted when left inside a vehicle on a 30-degree afternoon in Forbes.
Fire and Rescue NSW Forbes crews responded to a 000 call to a vehicle fire in town on Saturday afternoon - only to find a pillow inside the vehicle had self-combusted.
Two pillows were removed from vehicle and extinguished before any serious damage was caused to the car, but firefighters did make investigations into the event.
Captain Mark Willis from Fire and Rescue NSW Forbes station said there were no records of other similar fires and they couldn't retrieve a brand due to the damage.
The manufacturing process for all pillows does consist of a number of petroleum-based products, he said, and in this case firefighters can only theorise that direct sunlight through the car window may have had a magnifying effect that caused spontaneous combustion.
The fire has prompted a warning about how hot it can get inside a closed vehicle.
"High outdoor temperatures can cause the inside temperatures of a vehicle to rise up to 40 degrees hotter in as little as one hour in direct sunlight," the Forbes crew advised.
