Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Firefighters respond to Triple 0 call after pillow combusts in car in sun

Updated November 21 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:50am
The charred remains of pillows that were left in a car as temperatures rose on the weekend. Picture by Fire and Rescue Forbes
It appears a pillow has spontaneously combusted when left inside a vehicle on a 30-degree afternoon in Forbes.

Local News

