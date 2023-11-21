Cattle, sheep markets dearer this week at Forbes

By Meat and Livestock Australia
Numbers fell at Monday's cattle sale with cows showing the biggest change.
Quality was mixed with some handy runs of fed finished cattle offered along with the secondary lines.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 15c to sell from 200c to 263c/kg for middle and heavyweights.
The finished lines to processors were 6 to 10c better to sell from 177c to 230c/kg. Lightweights to restockers reached 322c/kg.
The heifer portion was also 10 to 15c/kg better. Those to feed received from 155c to 210c/kg with processors paying from 155c to 215c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks were 5 to 6c dearer to range in price from 175c to 226c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 166c to 181c/kg.
Cows lifted 5 to 10c with heavy 2 score from 150 to 168c and 3 score received from 168c to 186c/kg.
Numbers fell at Tuesday's sale with both lamb and mutton showing the change. Lamb quality continues to be mixed with both well finished and plainer lambs penned. Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 2400 new season lambs penned and prices lifted $6 to $8/head. Trade weight sold from $96 to $130 with heavies reaching $145/head.
Old lambs were $8 to $12/hd dearer. Trade weight sold from $70 to $122 while heavy lambs received from $111 to $128/head. Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $132 to $173/head. Carcase prices averaged 460c to 523c/kg.
Mutton quality was reduced slightly from the previous sale with less weight yarded. Prices still lifted $8 to $10 with Merino ewes selling from $27 to $78/head. Crossbreds ranged in price from $31 to $78 with Dorper ewes reaching $65/head. Merino wethers sold from $36 to $52/head.
The next pig sale is this Friday, November 24, with VC Reid Smith Livestock the agents.
The monthly Forbes store cattle sale is on Friday, December 1, commencing at 10am.
