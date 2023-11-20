Forbes Advocate
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Blaze that threatened homes under control thanks to more than 100 firefighters on ground, in air

Updated November 21 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A blaze that threatened properties in the Cookamidgera and Mandagery area was brought under control on Sunday thanks to the efforts of firefighters on the ground and in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.