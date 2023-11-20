Blaze that threatened homes under control thanks to more than 100 firefighters on ground, in air

A blaze that threatened properties in the Cookamidgera and Mandagery area was brought under control on Sunday thanks to the efforts of firefighters on the ground and in the air.
NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Acting District Coordinator Scott Baker said the fire burned out 291 hectares - mostly grassland before it turned and got into the hill country.
"With the assistance of the aircraft, we were able to contain it before it got any further into any of the other hills," he said.
The community was placed on Watch and Act with a number of properties that could have come under threat, but the RFS was in a position to have an appliance at each of them.
At the height of the fire more than 30 Rural Fire Service appliances were battling the blaze on the ground and from the air, with the support of Fire and Rescue NSW Parkes, National Parks.
The large RFS air tanker was brought in as was a strike team from Canobolas.
Within a number of hours they were successful in slowing the spread of the fire, easing the threat to properties.
Decent rain on the fireground later that night allowed them to withdraw for the night, with crews returning to patrol the area Monday and Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mr Baker said, but the fire is contained and crews are patrolling it through the days.
Around the region dry lightning has sparked a number of fires, with one in the Lachlan shire under control after eight days including six days of aerial firefighting efforts.
The Rural Fire Service urges everyone to have a Bushfire Survival Plan, and advises leaving early when your property is under threat is your safest option.
You can find information on preparing a Bushfire Survival Plan on the NSW Rural Fire Service website.
