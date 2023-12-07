Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

A year of contrasts

December 7 2023 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bedgerabong is only 30km west of Forbes, but this time last year had been cut off by road for months with the Lachlan River at moderate and major flood levels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.