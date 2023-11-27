Funds to help showcase Forbes' own rare literary collection

President of the Forbes Museum, Bruce Adams, said "the Collection itself is considered a valuable and culturally significant asset for our community. Paul and Hettie Wenz were friends and acquaintances with writers like Miles Franklin, Dorothea Mackellar, André Gide, and Jack London and Joseph Conrad, and with Joe Krug II (from the French champagne family), who was one of Paul's old mates from his youth in Reims."