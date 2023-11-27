Forbes Advocate
Funds to help showcase Forbes' own rare literary collection

Forbes and District Historical Society has been awarded a $5,500 Heritage Grant from the National Library of Australia to assess and showcase its internationally significant Paul and Hettie Wenz Collection.

