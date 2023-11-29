What's on in Forbes this December

From December 1
Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival returns the first weekend in December! Deliver your entries to Forbes Town Hall between 7am and 10am on the Friday, then visit from 1pm to 5pm Friday; from 9am to 5pm Saturday or 9am to 2pm Sunday. There will be a $5 fee to enter your exhibit. Entry to view the festival is $5 per adult. All proceeds support local Rotary Ipomoea projects.
December 1
Santa Letters will be back again for another year, with Santa's mailbox arriving at the Council Administration Office (2 Court Street Forbes) on 01 December 2023. To ensure Santa has time to respond, please ensure that all letters are received no later than 20 December 2023. This year, Council has been working closely with Santa to find out what the children of Forbes would like for Christmas.
December 7
Santa is coming to Bunnings Forbes as they host their Christmas family event from 5pm to 7pm on December 7. There'll be kids crafts and games, sno cones and popcorn as well as the traditional barbecue.
Friday, December 8
The Amazing Forbes Christmas carnival is back on December 8, 2023, in Templar and Rankin streets. Email forbes.businesschambernsw@gmail.com to book your stall.
Saturday, December 9
Save the date! Get set to sing the festive season in at Victoria Park. Santa will be there for photos from 7pm, with community carols with local performers from 8pm. BYO chair or blanket, there will be food, drinks and glow candles on sale.
December 23
Bring your favourite inflatable down to the town pool on Saturday December 23 and enjoy a movie in the pool! Entry from 6.30pm. Parental supervision is needed for under 13s, swim test for 13 years and over. Registrations essential: www.forbes.nsw.gov.au
December 24
The major prizes will be drawn in the Find it in AMAZING Forbes Christmas prize draw, with $500 prizes drawn each Thursday until then. Shop in participating businesses, where you see the trees, and make sure you scan the QR code to get your entries in electronically or use the paper form in store!
December 25
Havannah House is opening the doors once again this Christmas Day. For more information, to book transport or RSVP please phone 6852 1366, email havannahhouse@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook.
