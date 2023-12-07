Stirling to ride for NSW on New Zealand polo tour

Local polo talent Stirling Francis is bound for New Zealand with selection in the NSW team to take on South Island at Christchurch in December.
The 15-year-old gained selection for the tour at the inaugural NSW Junior Championships in the Hawkesbury in October.
He was one of five Forbes Polo Club members chosen to compete at that Under 21s tournament: Harriet Peters, Tess Worland, Scarlett Francis and Indigo Francis were also successful in their nominations.
For such a small club to have such a high rate of representation in the four-team tournament was "amazing", club secretary and Stirling's mum Muz Easton said.
It's testament to the work Forbes Polo Club has put into encouraging and developing local juniors since it re-formed a number of years ago.
The sport has a long and proud history in the district, the club dating back to the 1920s, and Easton was among those who wanted to see it continue.
"One of our main things we did straight away was work on junior development," Easton said.
"We've been holding lots of junior polo clinics, getting good coaches out."
Long-serving Australian polo captain and coach Glen Gilmore has now run several clinics at the Jemalong grounds.
Stirling is one of the juniors who's benefited from the top-level coaching and encouragement - those holiday clinics are really the only polo experience he's had until this year.
He has been riding since a young age and training with Forbes Pony Club for years, but only competed in his first polo tournament this year as he attends boarding school in Sydney and is committed to rugby and cricket as well.
The New Zealand tour will be an exciting opportunity to team up with another three outstanding NSW juniors: Jack Grimes, 19, and Blake Grimes, 15, from Ellerston and Ash Glennie, 19, who captained Stirling's successful team at the championships.
On this tour the host club supplies the horses, so the Australian juniors will have to make quick work of getting settled in before competition.
"It's not easy for the travelling team but we get there three or four days earlier, and we'll go and try the horses so he'll ride them, hopefully play some practices, get to know the horses," Easton said.
All the best to Stirling and to our up and coming polo stars, we can't wait to hear more from you in future!
