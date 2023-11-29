Forbes Advocate
Find it in AMAZING Forbes this Christmas

November 29 2023 - 12:32pm
Forbes Business Chamber president Aaron Acheson encourages everyone to look local this Christmas, and to come out for the carnival on December 8.
Businesses in Forbes are gearing up for December and have some wonderful items in store.

