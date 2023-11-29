Businesses in Forbes are gearing up for December and have some wonderful items in store.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There is hardware, power tools, gorgeous clothing, toys, books, shoes, plants and something old - all available and found in Forbes.
"The shops are certainly decked out for Christmas and are already welcoming many Christmas shoppers through their doors," Forbes Business Chamber Aaron Acheson said.
"The Christmas Promotion is running so please remember to click on the QR Code with every purchase and fill in your details to go into the weekly draw."
Work continues towards the Find It In AMAZING Forbes Christmas Carnival with festivities kicking off at 5pm on Friday December 8.
The street closure will take place on the 8 December from 12 noon in Rankin, Templar and Battye Streets.
Please make sure that all vehicles are off the street to allow for the rides to load into the area.
Market stalls, rides, street games, art activities, face painting and lots more will see a very busy and fun area for the duration of the Carnival.
Food stalls and trucks will be on site to feed Forbes residents and visitors.
Forbes Christmas Carnival will be held on the 8 December from 5 - 9pm.
Thank you to our sponsors for their continued support. Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Business Chamber Inc, WIN and PRIME TV. Other major sponsors are: Bernardis and Terry Bros Carpet Court, Forbes Phoenix, Flannery's Pharmacy, Gunns Menswear and Embroidery, MD Steel and Walkers AgNVet.
Participating businesses have once again offered tremendous support for the Find It In AMAZING Forbes This Christmas. The businesses Acheson's Mitre 10, AgriWest, Allure On Main, Bernardis, Blue Sky Outdoors, Blush Organic Beauty, Bowns Sports Power, Cahills Footwear Forbes, Chapter Two Boutique, C&D Floorcovering, Euphoria Road, Flannery's Pharmacy, Forbes Automotive Services and ARB, Forbes Business Chamber Inc., Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Small Engines, Graces Hair Studio, Gunns Menswear and Embroidery, HozPots Garden Centre, Isabel's Café, Jessica's Beauty, Life Pharmacy, Little Extras Lifestyle, Loomzys FishNFix, News On Rankin, MD Steel, Phillip Wells Optometrist, Robbs Jewellers, Steel Technology, Terry Bros Carpet Court, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One, Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie and WA Knights Cranes, Walkers AgNVet.
Supporting businesses are MCC Chudleigh and Dobell, Forbes Livestock, Michael Robinson and Real Estate, Central West Diesel, Miller Whitty Lennon and McMillian Industries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.