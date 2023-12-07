Sayers family returns to Forbes for reunion

Generations of the Sayers family have gathered in Forbes, reforging connections and even making new ones.
The descendants of Tom and Elizabeth Sayers travelled from as far afield as Townsville, Victoria and the coast for this special occasion, in the planning since last year.
There were four generations of the family present to cut a celebration cake, the eldest of those Ken Sayers who was the son of Arthur and Lillian Sayers. He was one of nine children the couple raised in Forbes.
The extended family enjoyed their reunion evening at the Vandenberg Hotel, with a family tree to trace the connections and plenty of old photos to look through and enjoy.
They enjoyed musical entertainment by Greg Hush - and had such a great time they're going to make an annual event of it.
