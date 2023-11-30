Forbes Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Supporting each other is key for kids, one year on from flood

By Eliza Spencer
November 30 2023 - 8:38pm
Daniel and Carolyn
Eugowra Public School was a rallying point following the devastating floods of November 2022. A year on, the school has cemented its reputation as a safe place for students, and the heart of the community.

