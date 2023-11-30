Supporting each other is key for kids, one year on from flood

Eugowra Public School was a rallying point following the devastating floods of November 2022. A year on, the school has cemented its reputation as a safe place for students, and the heart of the community.
Daniel Thomas, who started as a Student Support Officer at the school following the floods, said the last 12 months of working in small groups with children has led to a strong sense of connection.
"I've found the kids are extremely resilient," he said.
"It's all about building each other up.
"We don't forget, but we use our strengths to move forward and support our friends, support our community, and support our family."
Carolyn Austin, K-2 teacher and Tuesday principal at Eugowra Public School said the "huge focus" on the wellbeing of children has paid off.
"We've worked really hard as staff to offer mental health support," she said.
"The kids can sit in groups and open up and say, 'when this happened, I felt really bad.' It's quite unique that we've got kids that can do that."
Both Mr Thomas and Ms Austin travel from Canowindra to Eugowra, passing paddocks and homes recovering from the flood, and benefitting from more recent rain.
"We talk about all the good things that come from rain, our families are farmers, and farmers need rain," Thomas said.
"It's changing and flipping it to say that yes, there's thunder and lightning, but that brings us rain."
"I tell my [students] that when it starts raining, it'll stop, and they're safe here, nothing bad's going to happen," Austin said.
"[The children] have been able to be open about what they've been through, share with each other, talk about it, process it - we're in a good space."
