Local talent shines in 40th School Spectacular

The girls wouldn't have have been able to be part of the great experience if it wasn't for the help of P&C with their generous donation of funds, Mrs Yapp (Schools as Community Centre facilitator) for providing the girls breakfast, parents and the community with their assistance of fundraising, Mrs Osborne and Ms Crouch for auditioning the girls, Forbes High School for the use of their bus and Forbes High School students and teachers for assisting the girls with hair and makeup.

