Local talent shines in 40th School Spectacular

Forbes students were right in the middle of the fabulous School Spectacular performances celebrating the 40th year of the event at Qudos Bank Arena Sydney presented by the NSW Department of Education.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
More than 5000 students from kindergarten to year 12 from over 320 public schools across New South Wales participated in School Spectacular this year.
The theme this year was 'Fabulous' with performances consisting of dance, orchestra, singing and drama.
Performances also continued outside of Qudos Bank Arena with SpecFest consisting of activities for students to participate in and more performances from students around New South Wales including instrumental groups, gymnastic displays and dance ensembles.
Eight Forbes North Public students were lucky enough to be selected to perform with the NSW Schools regional combined dance troupe consisting of 300 students across NSW.
These eight students including Alani Brunt, Eleanor Osborne, Matilda McClenahan, Charlotte McClenahan, Ehren Miller, Olivia Knight, Amber Hodge and Lucia Bilsborough auditioned for School Spectacular earlier in the year and were successful in being selected as part of the dance troupe making it the schools first year of participation in the event.
The girls traveled to Sydney accompanied by their teachers and Forbes High School students who also performed in the event and began their four days of intensive rehearsals before performing four live shows across Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25.
"We were blown away when we saw you perform, we were so impressed you brought a tear to our eyes (happy tears)," the girls' teachers Mrs Hardy and Ms Wighton said.
The girls wouldn't have have been able to be part of the great experience if it wasn't for the help of P&C with their generous donation of funds, Mrs Yapp (Schools as Community Centre facilitator) for providing the girls breakfast, parents and the community with their assistance of fundraising, Mrs Osborne and Ms Crouch for auditioning the girls, Forbes High School for the use of their bus and Forbes High School students and teachers for assisting the girls with hair and makeup.
Eight students from Forbes High School were also lucky enough to be apart of the 40th year celebrations of School Spectacular.
Three students were apart of the Aboriginal dance group who were also provided with the opportunity to be included in the welcome to country for the event.
Four students were involved in the fashionably designed dance troupe in their brilliant costumes shining bright on stage.
One drama student also performed contributing to the celebration of 40 years of School Spectacular.
37 Forbes High School students had the opportunity to support their fellow classmates at School Spectacular on Friday, November 24 for their first live performance.
These students were treated to rewards excursion which saw a performance full of fabulous colour and celebration cheering on all of the performances from dancing to singing.
The students were lucky enough to see all of their classmates hard work from rehearsals pay off as they did an amazing job performing in front of a large crowd.
The 40th year of School Spectacular will be televised on Saturday, December 9 on channel 9 at 7pm.
Make sure to tune in and check out the fabulous performances of our amazing Forbes students.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.