Volunteers' mighty effort: 93km of flooded fences fixed - and counting

Fencing is a pretty arduous task, having to clear flood debris from it before you can fix it doesn't make it any easier.
So it's incredible that selfless volunteers through Blaze Aid have cleared more than 95km of flood damaged fences - and repaired more than 93km - since they came to Forbes in January this year.
But there's still work to be done, and the team based at Forbes Showground would welcome more willing hands on the job.
Barry Johnston, who is our current camp coordinator alongside Cathy Lee, is on his third term in Forbes.
He arrived in February, and describes what people had been through and the repairs they were facing at that time as "overwhelming".
Now he's seen the difference Blaze Aid makes, coming alongside farmers to help with the practical work but also to listen and to share the load.
"Blaze Aid makes a big difference," Barry said.
Work has started on 66 properties and is complete on more than 50 to date.
In total, there are 94 properties registered for assistance around Forbes from Parkes to Cowra, Eugowra to Bedgerabong.
Since January, the camp has been home to anywhere from 10 to 15 volunteers at a time - that's three to four volunteer fencing teams heading out to do a day's work each day.
"People from all walks of life," Barry added.
"You meet a lot of interesting people - volunteers and farmers."
At this stage the camp is looking very quiet from now until December 22, and the work is reliant on volunteers.
If you can help, please head down to Ben Hall Shears and speak to Barry or Cathy - or find out more online first at https://www.blazeaid.com.au/
Cathy describes herself as a newbie: she'd heard people speak about Blaze Aid so made her way to Forbes and showed up at the camp door to sign up to help.
Those on site breakfast from 6.30am and are out the door by 7.30am with a packed lunch. In this hot weather they're back "home" for the afternoon, and enjoy their evening meal together.
