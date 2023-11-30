Forbes Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

From the mayor's desk: put up the Christmas tree, nominate locals for Aus Day honours

November 30 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From the mayor's desk: put up the Christmas tree, nominate locals for Aus Day honours
From the mayor's desk: put up the Christmas tree, nominate locals for Aus Day honours

This Friday marks for many the official start of the festive season! It is the time to officially put up your Christmas tree and decorations (if you haven't already), revel in the sounds of Christmas carols everywhere and look forward to time with family and friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.