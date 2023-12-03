Soccer juniors bound for Summer tour of Europe

Three Forbes soccer juniors are bound for Europe this Summer.
Will and Oli Northey and Josephine McKenzie will tour with the boys and girls teams of Australian Under 14s with Wanderers Australia tours.
Players are identified through tournaments and invited onto an Australian compilation team in their age group, coach Doug McKenzie explained.
The young Forbes players will take the field against Academy teams and school champions in England, take in FA Cup action and our major sites including Manchester Stadium.
The group will travel onto Paris for more competition.
Forbes and District Soccer President Paula Browne said it was "awesome" and the club was very proud of its representatives.
Josie has come up through the junior soccer ranks attracting the attention of regional selectors for years.
She's been selected for NSW Country and Canberra Croatia for competitive football.
It involves weekly training in Orange, camps in major centres and competition in Canberra - while also maintaining a busy competitive dance schedule.
The effort she's put in is remarkable, Paula said, and the Wanderers' tour a very well deserved reward.
Will and Oli came to Forbes from Lambton (Newcastle) a couple of years ago and have quickly gained the attention of selectors here.
In 2024 they've already earned places on Western representative teams: Will has been selected as Western NSW goalkeeper for Under 13s and Oli a midfielders in the Western Under 14s.
