Bring on 2024: Experienced Magpies coach, players sign up for year ahead

Anticipation for Forbes Magpies' 2024 season is already building.
Premiership-winning coach Cameron Greenhalgh has been appointed to the role for our first grade side, and the line-up of local signings is looking nothing short of exciting.
The Magpies have announced Jake Grace is returning, and former top juniors Jack Hartwig, Tom Phillips and Jack Smith are coming home with experience from the Canberra, St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters systems.
2022 co-captain / coach Nick Greenhalgh is on board again, along with a host of the club's younger talent.
"It's good - it's exciting," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said of the Summer signings to date.
There have been notable departures in co-captain coach Mitch Andrews to Bathurst St Pat's, who have also revealed they've signed first grader Ray Towney.
But Greenhalgh doesn't doubt Forbes has plenty of talent - and depth of experience - available.
"I'm excited to work with the young guys I haven't worked with before and returning guys again," he said.
"It's a good mix but we'll keep on looking around too."
The coach who led Forbes to take out the first Peter McDonald Premiership in 2022 is happy to be back in the role.
"I missed it with the year off," he admitted, although adding he wouldn't have stood in the way of the next generation if they'd wanted to continue after 2023.
And yes, he's already planning the tough pre-season he's renowned for.
"I normally start after Australia Day - that should give us enough time," he said.
"I know there's guys doing a little bit at the moment to make sure they're not too far behind to start with.
"It is a long season with 14 rounds and obviously semis ... so you need to be ready but in saying that try to stay focussed and fresh toward the end of the year as well."
The Peter McDonald Premiership, which launched in 2022, will have a shake up in the new year.
The format featuring Group 10 and Group 11 pools with four cross-over rounds will give way to a 14-round regular season before the top eight move through to finals.
In those 14 rounds, each of the 12 sides will play each other once while there will be a second local derby fixture and then two extra games against sides which finished in the same quarter the previous season.
Greenhalgh is looking forward to it.
"You get a crack at everyone then," he said.
"I think it's a great idea. it's great to have the local derby, playing those guys twice, and the way they've worked out the other two games - I'm quite happy with the way that's going.
"It'll be interesting to see when the draw comes out."
Forbes will be ready.
"It'll be strong. There'll be no easy games," Greenhalgh said.
"I think the feel within the area is that it's strong and you need to be at your best to be up there, you can't afford to let games slip, which unfortunately Forbes did this year.
"I think it's a really good competition at the moment."
