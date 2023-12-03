Town Hall lights up with festive tradition

Kids still a bit fussy after bedtime?
Take a drive down town and watch the magical Christmas stories play out on our historic Town Hall.
The annual projections are back, lighting up the Town Hall from 8.30pm to 11pm every night from December 1 to Boxing Day.
This year we're being treated to both of the stories from the past two years, in one big showing.
That's right, Greetings from the North Pole + Gingerbread Greetings return!
'Gingerbread Greetings' is full of candy and cute gingerbread people bringing in the Christmas cheer!
'Greetings from the North Pole' follows Santa's elves journey to a magical ice kingdom.
The projections are by the very accomplished Stephan de Wit and once again, people can listen through their car radio for a full immersive experience.
Tune in to 88.7FM via your car radio for a full audio-visual experience of lights, colours and some magical Christmas music
Enjoy all the beautiful decorations, projection, joy and happiness in our amazing community.
You'll also see the Christmas lights are back up through the town centre, with the decorations in Victoria Park and Albion Park set to delight and Templar Street a wonderland.
