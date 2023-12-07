Committed to flood recovery one year on: Matters of State with MP Philip Donato

The floods which struck the Central West in 2022 tragically resulted in the loss of life and has left an indelible mark on the many who survived them - and who are still trying to recover and rebuild. Government funding and services are vitally important in assisting people and their communities on the path to recovery. From day one of this disaster, I vigorously and relentlessly lobbied government for both financial and service assistance. I have not stopped knocking on doors in parliament; my flood-impacted communities have needed more and ongoing assistance. Premier Minns and his ministers' doors have been open to me, and they have welcomed me as I've visited their offices with a mission to secure further flood recovery funding.