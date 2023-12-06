Christmas comes to down town Forbes this Friday

The Find It in AMAZING Forbes Christmas Carnival is on this Friday from 5 - 9 pm in Templar, Rankin and Battye streets.
The Forbes Business Chamber is pleased to be hosting many activities, market and food stalls and some very special entertainment that will be held on the main stage.
The Forbes Pre School will kick off the entertainment at 5.15pm, followed by the Forbes Guitar Academy at 5.30pm, Kristens Dance Studio at 6.30pm, Bedgerabong Public School at 7pm and Forbes Town Band at 7.30pm.
Chamber president Adrian Acheson says there'll be prize draws throughout the evening - don't forget to get your entries in when you shop at participating businesses - and announcements to let visitors know what's happening where.
It's a great night to discover what's available this festive season in our local businesses and at the market stalls.
"There are many food options located throughout the area so please browse before you make your final choice," he said.
Located throughout the carnival site is Trang Hue Vietnamese Food, Ridgey's Delights, Romanian Delights, Dipping Dots Ice cream, Paulette's Mr Whippy Van, Saltbush Lamb, Mumma Bear Food, Coffee and Catering, Cook Wook Wong Chinese food, Forbes Men's Shed BBQ, Wattle Café' Gelato and Take Away, Noodle Box on Rankin, Forbes Pizza, Isabels Place food and drinks, Central Butchery BBQ and Good Folk Food located next to the Club Forbes bar and drinks.
"I am looking forward to the activities, rides and fun that the carnival will bring to the community of Forbes, surrounding villages and wider district," Aaron said.
In addition to a great variety of market stalls there is a rock-climbing wall, street art, tea cups merry go round, bottle art, jumping castles, bungee trampoline and a giant slide.
Aaron extended a big thank you to the sponsors of the Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion as well as the volunteers who help organise, set up and pack up the carnival.
Don't forget to scan the QR code when you shop in participating businesses to get your entry in the prize draws this year!
