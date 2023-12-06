Forbes Advocate
Christmas comes to down town Forbes this Friday

December 6 2023 - 2:38pm
Georgia Nixon was happy to meet Santa at the 2022 Forbes Christmas Carnival. File picture
The Find It in AMAZING Forbes Christmas Carnival is on this Friday from 5 - 9 pm in Templar, Rankin and Battye streets.

Local News

