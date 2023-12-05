Forbes Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Eugowra's Catholic Church opens this Sunday

Updated December 6 2023 - 10:57am, first published 8:00am
Father Dong Nguyen, Tony Toohey and Pat Anderson preparing for Sunday's reopening mass at St John the Baptist Catholic Church Eugowra.
Father Dong Nguyen, Tony Toohey and Pat Anderson preparing for Sunday's reopening mass at St John the Baptist Catholic Church Eugowra.

St John the Baptist Church Eugowra will reopen this weekend with a celebration mass

