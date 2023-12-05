Eugowra's Catholic Church opens this Sunday

St John the Baptist Church Eugowra will reopen this weekend with a celebration mass
It's been just over a year since the Catholic church, in Pye Street, was devastated by the flood event, but they're ready to welcome parishioners back on Sunday, December 10.
Bishop Michael McKenna will lead mass at 6pm, and the church community is invited to share refreshments afterwards.
The church has been restored with all new flooring and carpeting, and now has air conditioning.
The timber pews have been cleaned and returned, but some more furnishings have been brought in from the Gooloogong church, which had its final mass last weekend and has now closed.
The altar and lectern from Gooloogong are some of the items that will now have a home at Eugowra.
For the Eugowra church community, they have a special connection to the home parish of the late Father Laurie Beath, who was Eugowra's much-loved parish priest for some 12 years.
