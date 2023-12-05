RFS issues fire danger warning with hot, windy conditions forecast

The Rural Fire Service is warning residents across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area including Parkes, Forbes and Weddin of a forecast increase in the fire danger with hot, dry and windy conditions expected from Wednesday through to the weekend.
These conditions and the potential of dry thunderstorms, particularly Friday and Saturday, may see elevated fire danger across the area.
This may see Total Fire Bans declared and permit suspensions in place until the conditions have eased.
Acting District Coordinator Scott Baker said under these conditions a grass fire can spread rapidly threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"With the current weather forecast predicting hot and unsettled conditions through the week and into the weekend for most of NSW, it can create some challenging conditions for firefighters," Acting Coordinator Baker said.
"We urge Mid Lachlan Valley residents to be aware of the threat when using machinery. "If harvesting, operators are urged to refer to the RFS Grain Harvest Safety Guide.
"Make sure you know your risk and have reviewed your bush fire survival plan. Know what you and your family will do if fire threatens."
Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Information on Harvest Safety Alerts and the Grain Harvest Guide can be found at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/farm-fire-safety/grain-harvesting-guide
Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking Hazards Near Me app, the RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
