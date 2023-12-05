Forbes Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

RFS issues fire danger warning with hot, windy conditions forecast

Updated December 6 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take all precautions and be prepared with hot weather and increased fire danger for the Mid Lachlan Valley this week. Picture of the recent Staircase Road fire at Cookamidgera by RFS NSW Parkes Headquarters
Take all precautions and be prepared with hot weather and increased fire danger for the Mid Lachlan Valley this week. Picture of the recent Staircase Road fire at Cookamidgera by RFS NSW Parkes Headquarters

The Rural Fire Service is warning residents across the Mid Lachlan Valley Team area including Parkes, Forbes and Weddin of a forecast increase in the fire danger with hot, dry and windy conditions expected from Wednesday through to the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.