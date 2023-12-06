Working bee Saturday to plant new gardens for Eugowra's self care units

Can you help plant out and re-landscape the gardens around Eugowra's self-care units?
The Rotary Club of Forbes would love to see you this Saturday morning.
At a recent meeting with the Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association and the Rotary Club of Forbes it was agreed that Forbes Rotary would donate sufficient funds to replace the trees and plants which were lost or damaged in the grounds of the Eugowra Self-Care Units in the November 2022 floods.
A spokesperson from Forbes Rotary this week said all that was now needed were volunteer workers from Forbes to assist with replanting of shrubs and plants and the re-landscaping.
The first working bee is this Saturday December 9 at the Self-Care Unit site in Nanima Street with more work to continue on in the New Year.
There will be plenty of cool drinks and shade available and "we'll all go home after mid-day when it gets too hot," Forbes Rotary president Chris Finkel said.
"The more volunteers we have, the quicker we'll be able to finish the project."
For further details concerning the project please contact Chris Finkel on 0429 661 358 or Sue Fabish from the Self-Care Unit Management Committee on 0447 735 414.
