From the mayor's desk: enjoy a festive weekend ahead

It should really start to feel like Christmas this week - not only as the weather heats up for the traditional Aussie Christmas feels, but also as we celebrate the annual Christmas Carnival put on by the Forbes Business Chamber and Carols by Candlelight hosted by Forbes Town & District Band.
The Street carnival is being held in Templar and Rankin Streets on Friday December 8, from 5pm to 9pm. Do a spot of Christmas shopping at the market stalls, entertain the children with amusement rides, see who is the latest to win a Why Leave town cash draw, watch the live performances and of course, see Mr and Mrs Claus in person!
The following evening is Carols by Candlelight in Victoria Park, which looks absolutely stunning at night with all the decorations ablaze. This is the 53rd year of carols in Forbes and for so many it is a much-loved season tradition, a time for the community to gather and celebrate not just the birth of Jesus, but the closeknit community we have. Relax and enjoy the evening's entertainment which kicks off at 7pm. Santa will make an appearance, and food, drinks and glow sticks will be available for purchase.
I love Christmas time, and I especially love the interactive festive scene on Forbes Town Hall at night. I love that you can pull up, tune your radio to 88.7FM and listen while the North Pole comes alive in your car.
Did you know that the iRecycle Forbes app has been updated? This is an extremely handy app that you can use to make your life so much easier - work out which bins go out on what days for your street (even better, set a notification to alert you), keep up to date on holiday collection arrangements, put in enquiries or report
stolen bins - so much more. Make sure you download - or update - the app today, it is just another wonderful tool Council offers our residents.
Until next week, God bless
Phyllis Miller, OAM - Forbes Mayor
