From the mayor's desk: enjoy a festive weekend ahead

The following evening is Carols by Candlelight in Victoria Park, which looks absolutely stunning at night with all the decorations ablaze. This is the 53rd year of carols in Forbes and for so many it is a much-loved season tradition, a time for the community to gather and celebrate not just the birth of Jesus, but the closeknit community we have. Relax and enjoy the evening's entertainment which kicks off at 7pm. Santa will make an appearance, and food, drinks and glow sticks will be available for purchase.