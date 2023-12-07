Service NSW puts out final call for flood support funding

Flood-affected residents and small businesses are being reminded to apply for financial support through Service NSW before December 15.
The August-September 2022 Small Business and Back Home grants provide eligible small businesses with up to $50,000 and eligible residents up to $20,000 to help cover costs associated with re-establishing their business or making their home habitable again after the floods of late 2022.
Funds can be used towards clean up, repairs, replacing furniture, stock or equipment and other necessities such as reconnecting utilities.
More than 750 small business applications worth more than $16.2 million have been paid, while 940 Back Home applications have been paid worth more than $15.3 million across southern and central west NSW.
Seven other 2022 flood grants will also close to existing customers on 15 December, including the February-March 2022 and June-July 2022 Small Business and Back Home grants as well as the Northern Rivers Medium Business grant.
These grants are already closed to new applicants but remain open for existing customers seeking to make additional claims up to the grant threshold or late customers in extenuating circumstances. The deadline was previously extended to allow extra time for people waiting to access tradespeople or materials.
Catherine Ellis, Service NSW Executive Director for Risk Strategy and Customer Support, said there was only a week left to claim the full entitlement under the grant for those who had recently hired trades to make repairs or purchased furniture or equipment.
"Service NSW staff will be directly contacting existing customers with open applications to inform them of the closure date and assist them with finalising their claims," Ms Ellis said.
"If you are waiting on an insurance claim, access to trades or materials and are yet to submit a grant application, please contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 to discuss your situation."
Across the nine grants, Service NSW has approved 48,659 applications and paid out more than $555 million in flood recovery support since February 2022.
For more information and to apply or submit claims, please visit the Service NSW website or call 13 77 88.
