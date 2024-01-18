All abilities love to rock 'n' roll at the Parkes Elvis Festival

Over the weekend, an estimated 25,000 attendees of all abilities put on their best outfits (and of course their blue suede shoes) to celebrate the king of rock and roll at Parkes Elvis Festival.
NDIS participants Simone, Ian, Jess (Sparkles), Ryan, Elyse, Luke and David alongside their Aruma Support Workers, headed to the event on Sunday and it's one of their favourite events of the year.
"I loved dancing, singing, and meeting Elvis. I like that it's an event everyone can go to," said Paul, who is a massive Elvis fan and had been looking forward to the event for weeks.
"The guys absolutely love Parkes Elvis Festival and they've been going for the last 18 years," said Aruma Service Lead Community Amy Mongan.
"It's a highlight of their year and they love the entertainment, the food, the stalls, dances and shows. The entire festival is a hit."
Aruma currently supports 5,500 adults and children with a disability to live the life they choose and finding accessible, and disability friendly events, is part of that mission.
As explained on the Parkes Elvis Festival website, there is a private time-out space is available for patrons with special needs.
There is also wireless-headphones and vibrating body harnesses so fans with hearing impairments and other sensory disorders can feel the music through their bodies.
There is also accessible toilets, parking, viewing areas and carer/companion could attend at no extra charge.
"Those in charge of the festival have really made an effort to be accessible and disability friendly and it's gotten better each year," Amy said.
All in all, it was a great day out for people of all abilities and the guys are already looking forward to the 2025 festival!
