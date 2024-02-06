Tom Curtain is returning - this time Eugowra!

Multiple Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain is bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' tour to Eugowra on Sunday, February 11.
Tom Curtain is bringing his national award winning show, Katherine Outback Experience comprised of an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations and hands-on fun for the kids, followed by 90 minutes of live music by Tom himself and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank to the Eugowra Showground.
"Our show on the road is a snapshot of the experience in Katherine. It's more about the training of the animals and we are passionate about making it really family orientated," Tom said.
"It's raw and real. Guests love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value for the training tips we share."
Tom was moved by the death of Amy 'Dolly' Everett and became an official ambassador for Dolly's Dream.
Tom also wanted to spread awareness of bulling and mental health in rural Australia giving young kids the courage and strategies to speak up about mental health and bullying and the importance of friendship through his song 'Speak Up'.
"We are still getting a lot of really positive responses to my song, Speak Up, because unfortunately the message resonates all too well with the communities we visit.
"We hear from a lot of families saying that the song has given them an opportunity to talk to their kids about the lyrics and what's going on in their lives."
So far the Katherine Outback Experience has raised more than $35,000 for Dolly's Dream.
"This is the seventh consecutive summer we have toured and every year we are getting better at it with small improvements and new technology," Tom said.
Tickets are available online or at the gate, there will also be food and drinks available at the venue to purchase and it is recommended you bring your own chairs to enjoy this family-friendly event.
