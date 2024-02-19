Forbes Advocate
Tom Curtain's Outback Show delights Eugowra

Updated February 19 2024 - 11:04am, first published 11:01am
Horse-riding goats and whip-cracking kids featured when Tom Curtain brought his Why We Live Out Here tour to Eugowra on February 11.

