Tom Curtain's Outback Show delights Eugowra

Horse-riding goats and whip-cracking kids featured when Tom Curtain brought his Why We Live Out Here tour to Eugowra on February 11.
The multiple Golden Guitar winner hit the road with the Katherine Outback Experience road show to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album - Nothin's Gonna Stop Us.
His afternoon at Eugowra showground drew a crowd from the local community, Parkes and Forbes.
Tom's tourist attraction, Katherine Outback Experience, won Gold and Silver respectively for Best Tourist Attraction in Australia at the 2021 and 2022 National Tourism Awards and more recently was awarded the Best Tourist Attraction at the Northern Territory Tourism Awards for the fourth consecutive year.
The Eugowra show included an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations, with a few local helping hands needed - and a chance for a few skilled young locals to show off their whip cracking skills.
Tom, his wife Annabel and their team are touring with two toddlers, eight horses, 12 dogs and three goats and their show in Eugowra was an insight into life in the Top End.
"Our show on the road is a snapshot of the experience in Katherine. It's more about the training of the animals and we are passionate about making it really family orientated," Tom said.
"It's raw and real. Guests love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value for the training tips we share."
It all wound down with a concert by Tom and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank.
A cause close to Tom's heart is Dolly's Dream. As an official ambassador, Tom uses his music and shows as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and wellbeing.
"We are still getting a lot of really positive responses to my song, Speak Up, because unfortunately the message resonates all too well with the communities we visit," Tom said.
"We hear from a lot of families saying that the song has given them an opportunity to talk to their kids about the lyrics and what's going on in their lives."
