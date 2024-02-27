Emma relishes new role supporting business in her "absolutely amazing" town

Fiona Ferguson will be handing over the Forbes Business Chamber admin and marketing coordination role to Emma Gaffney.
Fiona has held the role for seven years - each busy in their own way - and has always been focussed on helping small business.
"It's been challenging but it's been exceptionally rewarding as well," Fiona said.
"Small business and business in general is the lifeblood for your town.
"We worked really hard during good times looking for grants that we could then offer free training and we've offered loads of training over the years.
"We've been able to work on tourism projects, building business projects, customer service ambassador training and all the while support small business through the Why Leave Town program, marketing and promotions."
Two years ago the Chamber developed an equipment-hire aspect - from giant games for events to glasses, chairs and pop-up marquees.
"We now also develop sponsorship programs where we've been able to support and sponsor in reciprocation for the support of small business as well," Fiona said.
The time had come for Fiona to hand the role over to the right person: that person has turned out to be Emma, and it all came about from a conversation while walking around Lake Forbes.
Emma has been working within the retail industry in Forbes for more than eight years and the switch to the Forbes Business Chamber aligns with a strong passion for our town as well as her family.
"This worked out well to be able to do a lot of it from home but also I'm very passionate about our town," Emma said.
"Our town has so much to offer with small business, schools, hospitality our town is truly amazing and really has it all, we've got everything to bring up a family in a small town."
Emma sees working with the Forbes Business Chamber as a way to give back to her community.
"Not only have our businesses dealt with Covid and come back from it they've dealt with a flood and come back from that as well too," she said.
"Our town is so resilient in everything we do, and some great businesses have reestablished themselves ... our town is truly great."
Some of the incredible events on the Chamber calendar are Taste on Templar and the Find it in Forbes Christmas carnival.
All year round, there's the Why Leave Town gift card program.
"The Why Leave Town initiative is really great cause you can buy a gift voucher for anyone and you're still supporting locally," Emma said.
"That's a big thing I'd really like to push because you're supporting your local businesses by buying gifts through your town so it's coming back into your town."
She's also looking at training opportunities to open up to local businesses.
The Forbes Business Chamber is an independent not-for-profit organisation without government affiliation that operates as a professional and proactive business organisation with one part-time employee.
The Forbes Business Chamber is there to support all businesses within Forbes to ensure our businesses thrive during good times and especially during hard times.
"Promoting and supporting local businesses and showing how great Forbes really is finding opportunities for small businesses and also to promote you can find it in Forbes," Emma said.
You can join the Forbes Business Chamber throughout the year as the business chamber hold monthly executive meetings, quarterly general meetings and special events for it's members, along with providing general business support.
If you are interested and would like more information about the Forbes Business Chamber, what the business chamber does and how you can help contact Emma by phone via 0436 316 868, email forbes.businesschambernsw@gmail.com or visit the Forbes Business Chamber website www.forbesbusinesschamber.com.au
