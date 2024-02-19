Really appealing: GP registrar on life in Forbes

Dr Grace McKenzie has only been at Forbes Medicine and Mind a few days but her first impression is "loving it".
Raised and mostly trained in Sydney, Dr McKenzie has spent a couple of years already working in metropolitan hospital settings, most recently in obstetrics.
But now she's made the decision to specialise in general practice, and has chosen to spend the first six months of her GP training here.
"As part of (specialising in general practice) I got the option to go rural and as part of that I got the option to select Forbes," Dr McKenzie said.
Having spent a year of study in Orange, Dr McKenzie knew she wanted to start in a rural area.
There are both professional and lifestyle reasons for this, and so far it's all making a good impression.
"The lifestyle is really really appealing," Dr McKenzie said.
"I'm up here with my partner from Sydney as well, and it's just really nice ... a much slower pace than Sydney, in a good way. A lot more space!"
At Medicine and Mind, Dr McKenzie is working under the supervision of 2023 national RACGP GP of the Year and the practice's solo GP Dr Richard Draper.
"A lot of really interesting medicine and good clinical experience," are among the benefits of working in this region, and the fact that the people are lovely helps too.
Dr Draper says offering training opportunities for GPs is one of the surest ways to get some of them to come back to stay.
"The hope is sooner or later one of them will think this is a pretty cool place to work, I could live here ... then they come back," he said.
"You've got to take a little bit of a long view."
At the moment, it doesn't mean the practice can take on new patients - although it will in the near future increase capacity for existing patients.
For now, Dr McKenzie is settling in well and hoping this six month term will give her insights into long-term plans.
She retains a particular interest in working in women's health, sexual health and children's health but is enjoying the full scope of work of a country GP.
