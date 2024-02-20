Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Avarice now available for Aussie audiences

Updated February 20 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Locally written feature film thriller, Avarice, is finally available on Australian shores after nearly 500,000 people watched it premiere on Channel 9 on February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.