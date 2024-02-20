Avarice now available for Aussie audiences

Locally written feature film thriller, Avarice, is finally available on Australian shores after nearly 500,000 people watched it premiere on Channel 9 on February 9.
The film, which has had a successful worldwide release that included Paramount Plus and Showtime in the US, is co-written by Forbes local Dane Millerd who is a screenwriter, journalist and producer.
Avarice has performed well worldwide so far with its success showing no signs of abating, which is great news for Millerd and the producers.
"We are over the moon with how Avarice is tracking and happy to be able to offer it to Aussie audiences," said Millerd, who is currently in pre-production for his next feature on convicted Australian killer Katherine Knight.
"There was a lot of hard work from a lot of incredible people between 2018 and now and I'm grateful to be a part of it in some small way."
Shot in Western Australia during COVID in mid 2022, Avarice follows champion archer, Kate (Gillian Alexy) and her husband, Ash (Luke Ford), who go on vacation with their daughter to a remote holiday home.
One night they are subjected to a terrifying home invasion by a team of mercenaries and Kate must use her specialist archery skills to defeat their captors and save her family.
The talented cast includes Ryan Panizza, Alexandra Nell, Alexi Fleri, Tom O'Sullivan, Soa Palelei and Victoria Fleri.
International sales agent, Epic Pictures, has sold the film extensively to distributors worldwide, including the key territories Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Middle East and South Korea.
In March 2023 Showtime acquired the USA Broadcast TV and streaming rights to Avarice where the film was warmly received.
Avarice has proven to be popular around the world including Canada where it won Best Thriller at the Montreal Independent Film Festival.
"I'm still in shock but very pleased with how this has performed as I never expected it," Millerd said.
"I can't thank director John V. Soto enough for his faith in my story and for following through.
"He's an amazing filmmaker and one to watch in the future!"
